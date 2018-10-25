Study: Juul e-cigarettes extremely popular despite being extremely addictive

1 day 2 hours 15 minutes ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 Wednesday, October 24, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT October 24, 2018 in News
By: Nnamdi Egwuonwu, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Teens and young adults are increasingly using Juul e-cigarettes, despite their addictive nature and frequent warnings from the FDA.

A recent Stanford University study found that young adults who use Juul, use the product nearly twice as much as their cigarette-smoking peers.

“We need to help them understand the risks of addiction. This is not a combustible cigarette, but it still contains an enormous amount of nicotine — at least as much as a pack of cigarettes," said the study's senior author, Bonnie Halpern-Felsher.

Sloan Elsey, a wellness ambassador at the University of Missouri, said using Juuls alone may be better than cigarettes, but that's often not the case.

"People are using Juul electronic cigarettes and pairing it with cigarettes," he said. 

According to the study, Juul e-cigarettes deliver more nicotine than other e-cigarette brands and produce a "throat hit" resembling that of a conventional cigarettes.

"There are statistics that show that it has such a high nicotine level -- that it is unsafe," Elsey said. "Nicotine has the effect of changing the way your cells work with each other."

Tobacco Cessation Research Assistant Sonia Clark suggests the casual nature of Juuls are responsible for their rise in popularity.

"Juuls are just really easy to quickly use. You don't really associate them with smoking as much as you do a cigarette," she said. "They're affordable. A lot of people are doing them - they're more socially acceptable."

MU student Adriana Soto said she uses Juuls for their relaxing effect, but she doesn't view the e-cigarettes as being as bad as their traditional counterpart.

"I don't think they're as addictive for me personally," she said. "I don't have to use it. It's only because I want to."

Soto said the focus should be on ensuring middle and high school aged students are kept away.

"I don't consider it a problem for college-aged students because we are of age. I think it's more of an issue for minors and high-school students specifically," she said.

The issue hits close to home for her.

"I have two little brothers and I know its around them all the time so I think that's kind of where the issue should be focused around," she said.

Juul now accounts for two-thirds of the U.S. e-cigarette market, swiftly gaining in popularity since they first went on sale in 2015. 

Elsey said the rapid growth should make community members think.

"Do we want a product that is being so heavily marketed that is has gone up 77 percent in our youth?" he said.

More News

Grid
List

Residents offer opinions on proposed Hinkson Creek Trail extension
Residents offer opinions on proposed Hinkson Creek Trail extension
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation held a public input meeting regarding a proposed extension of the Hinkson Creek Trail... More >>
48 minutes ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:39:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Columbia parents concerned about kindergartner-teacher ratio
Columbia parents concerned about kindergartner-teacher ratio
COLUMBIA - There are 52 kindergartners at New Haven Elementary, split between two teachers and parents are not happy about... More >>
49 minutes ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

3 people shot in Jefferson City
3 people shot in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people were shot in the 800 block of Montana Street in Jefferson City on Thursday, police... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley continues to face attacks for his stance on the Affordable Care Act. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in Target 8

Columbia man attacked with ax
Columbia man attacked with ax
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man said he was attacked with an ax on the porch of his home late Wednesday... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election
Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas election officials are reviewing text messages claiming to be from President Donald Trump and telling residents... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:51:56 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department plans to test new restraining device
Columbia Police Department plans to test new restraining device
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be field testing a new restraining device after evaluating it on Thursday. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Family, friends said car crash victim "felt like home"
Family, friends said car crash victim "felt like home"
COLUMBIA - The family and friends of the Columbia native who died in a car crash Saturday night are preparing... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Authorities find 2 packages intended for Biden as manhunt ensues
Authorities find 2 packages intended for Biden as manhunt ensues
(CNN) -- Authorities have now found two packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden that are similar in appearance... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search
Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a child who went missing from his home Thursday... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 9:54:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession
Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury has indicted a man for illegally possessing guns. Timothy Cota, 26 of... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:51:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a statutory rape charge on Tuesday against a man accused of having sex with a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine
Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing nine... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon
Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a former U.S. district courthouse worker on three counts of selling guns... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Mailed pipe bombs spread fear, officials say there may be more
Mailed pipe bombs spread fear, officials say there may be more
(CNN) -- With every intercepted pipe bomb , fear spread from New York to Washington, Florida, Delaware and California. The... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
KANSAS CITY - Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley are prepping for today's debate in Kansas City. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self emphatically denied Wednesday night that members of his staff ever offered... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:36:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility
Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Health Department has moved to a new facility off Truman Boulevard and will celebrate... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:24:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 49°
10pm 48°
11pm 47°
12am 47°