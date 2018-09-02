Study Looks at Missouri's Struggling Districts

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis area schools partnership known as Education Plus is releasing details of a study of unaccredited school districts.

Education Plus says a task force has been working on the study. Details are to be announced Tuesday at the Education Plus office.

The Normandy and Riverview Gardens school districts in St. Louis County are unaccredited. Last summer, the Missouri Supreme Court upheld a law requiring unaccredited districts to pay for students who choose to transfer to better schools in neighboring districts. A combined 2,200 students opted to transfer, costing those districts millions of dollars.

Normandy Superintendent Ty McNichols says his district is on track to run out of money in April as it pays schooling expenses for nearly 1,000 transfer students.