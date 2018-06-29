Study Looks at Police Shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A study by the University of Missouri- St. Louis is recommending that summaries of officer-related shooting investigations be publicly posted on the St. Louis Police Department website.

Details of the study commissioned by the department were announced Tuesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the study recommends that the Web posting include disciplinary rulings and the names of officers involved.

The report also urges the department to assign some detectives exclusively to investigate shooting involving officers, and to form a special unit to examine the circumstances of each.

The department paid UMSL $25,000 to review nearly 100 incidents from 2008 to 2011 that involved officers firing at people.