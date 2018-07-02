Study Says Kansas City Among Least-Congested Areas in Nation

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A traffic study has found that Kansas City is among the least-congested areas in the country, but St. Louis motorists aren't so lucky. The Texas Traffic Institute's report says the nation's drivers languished in traffic delays for a total of 4.2 billion hours in 2005. That's up from 4 billion hours the year before - or about 38 hours per driver. Rush-hour traffic delayed Kansas City drivers about 17 hours, ranking the city 64th among the 85 metropolitan areas studied. St. Louis drivers spent about 33 hours in annual delays. Experts say Kansas City has less congestion because the population is growing at a slower rate than many other areas. It also has a large highway network for the number of people traveling.