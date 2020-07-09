Study says light pollution ruins teen sleep and may contribute to mental disorders

1 day 9 hours 46 minutes ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 12:31:24 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Sandee LaMotte, CNN

(CNN) -- Hey sleepyheads -- have you been turning off or covering up all your smartphone and computer lights in your bedroom at night?

Blocking indoor light to keep your body in sleep mode is one of the first things any sleep expert will tell you to do for better sleep. Now, you may want to use light-blocking curtains at your bedroom windows as well -- especially for any children in your home.

A new study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, finds adolescents who live in areas with high levels of outdoor artificial light at night get less sleep and are more likely to have a mood disorder than teens who live with low levels of outdoor light.

Research has long studied the association between indoor artificial light and mental health, but few studies have looked at the impact of outdoor artificial light, especially in teens, making this the first study of its kind, the authors said, with "potentially long-term implications for mental and physical health."

"Although environmental light exposure is only one factor in a more complex network of influences on sleep and behavior, it is likely to be an important target for prevention and interventions in adolescent health," said co-author Kathleen Merikangas, a senior investigator and chief of the Genetic Epidemiology Research Branch at the National Institute of Mental Health, in a statement.

Poor sleep in teens

When our internal 24-hour body clock, called our circadian rhythm, is disrupted by a change in sleep patterns or a sleep disorder, it impacts both our physical and mental health. Science has linked poor slumber with high blood pressure, a weakened immune system, weight gain, a lack of libido and a higher risk of diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular disease, dementia and some cancers.

Disruptions to sleep and circadian rhythms are also linked to certain mental disorders, including bipolar disorder, mood swings, paranoia and anxiety.

Secretion of the sleep hormone melatonin begins at dark. Research has found that the body will slow or stop melatonin production if exposed to light.

Although preteens and teens need more than nine hours of sleep a night, they are the least likely to get enough rest, partly due to today's technology lures of social media and smartphones and late-to-bed habits.

More than 90% of high school students in the United States are chronically sleep-deprived, with 20% getting fewer than five hours a night, according to a Sleep in America poll.

According to a study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sleep deprivation sets teens up to engage in more risky behavior, such as drinking, texting while driving or not wearing a seat belt or helmet, compared with those who get at least nine hours a night.

Previous studies on teen sleep found that fewer than eight hours a night was also associated with obesity, migraines, sexual activity, substance abuse, lack of exercise, feelings of depression and thoughts of suicide.

More than 10,000 teens studied

The new study collected data on mental health issues and sleep patterns from more than 10,000 teens participating in the National Comorbidity Survey Adolescent Supplement, the first government study designed to capture a nationally representative estimate of the types and prevalence of mental disorders in American teens.

The study analyzed data on adolescents between the ages 13 and 18 that was recorded between 2001 and 2004. Teens filled out sleep and mental health questionnaires, and the results were cross-referenced with average artificial light levels for their homes collected via satellite images.

Not only did teens in cities with higher levels of artificial outdoor light go to bed later and sleep less, they also were more likely to have a mood or anxiety disorder. Specifically, teens exposed to higher light levels were more likely to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder or a specific phobia, the study found.

There was a racial and social-economic disparity as well, the study found. Levels of nighttime artificial light varied according to factors such as population density and socioeconomic status -- teens from immigrant or racial or ethnic minority groups who lived in lower income families were more likely to live in areas with high levels of outdoor light at night.

"These findings illustrate the importance of joint consideration of both broader environmental-level and individual-level exposures in mental health and sleep research," said study author Diana Paksarian, a postdoctoral research fellow at the National Institute of Mental Health, in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Suspected homicide in Callaway County under investigation
Suspected homicide in Callaway County under investigation
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A body found along a Callaway county roadway Thursday is under investigation as a homicide. The... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Boone County Restaurants deciding what to do about mask ordinance
Boone County Restaurants deciding what to do about mask ordinance
BOONE COUNTY- Businesses outside the city limits of Columbia are now having to decide what to do about the mask... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Unemployment requirements changing at end of July
Unemployment requirements changing at end of July
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot about how we live, and unemployment benefits weren't left out. Unemployment... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

State offers one additional contact tracer per local health department
State offers one additional contact tracer per local health department
JEFFERSON CITY – As cases are beginning to spike, some counties are struggling to keep up with the demand for... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

City of Moberly acquires old junior high school building
City of Moberly acquires old junior high school building
MOBERLY - The city has acquired what was formerly the Moberly Junior High School, and now is working to figure... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 2:42:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Meeting for new Perche Creek Trail set for tonight
Meeting for new Perche Creek Trail set for tonight
COLUMBIA — Columbia Parks & Recreation will host a public input meeting tonight to discuss plans for a new trail... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 2:31:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Businesses try to keep up with demand for masks
Businesses try to keep up with demand for masks
COLUMBIA - People have been busy buying masks to prepare for the mask ordinance taking effect Friday, and businesses are... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 1:51:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Amber Alert in McDonald County
Amber Alert in McDonald County
MCDONALD COUNTY - An Amber Alert has been issued in McDonald County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 8-year-old... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 1:14:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Missouri reports nearly $190 million in losses from May 2019 tornadoes
Missouri reports nearly $190 million in losses from May 2019 tornadoes
JEFFERSON CITY - The final amount of insurance claims reported after the May 2019 tornadoes has amounted to nearly $190... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 1:06:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Kanakuk Kamps battle a COVID cluster
Kanakuk Kamps battle a COVID cluster
BRANSON - When Kanakuk Kamps, a prominent network of Christian camps in Missouri, opened their five overnight camps on May... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 11:24:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Interstate 44 rest areas close in Conway
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Interstate 44 rest areas close in Conway
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 10:56:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Supreme Court says Congress can't get Trump records, for now
Supreme Court says Congress can't get Trump records, for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:45:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

3 people shot in downtown St. Louis
3 people shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a popular downtown St. Louis outdoor attraction.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:20:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Kansas City police say woman hit, killed by semitrailer
Kansas City police say woman hit, killed by semitrailer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the death of a woman they say was standing... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:19:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

MU Health Care set to open additional COVID-19 testing site
MU Health Care set to open additional COVID-19 testing site
COLUMBIA- MU Health Care is set to open another drive through testing site located at Mizzou North. Staff at... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 8:47:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Anxiety might make you a bad decision-maker
Anxiety might make you a bad decision-maker
(CNN) -- Just before the lockdown began, London-based writer Valentina Valentini made the choice of a lifetime: She agreed to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 8:18:25 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia prepares for mask ordinance to take place Friday
Columbia prepares for mask ordinance to take place Friday
COLUMBIA – Thursday is the last full day Columbia residents will be able to go out in public without a... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

TikTok is a national security threat, US politicians say. Here's what experts think
TikTok is a national security threat, US politicians say. Here's what experts think
(CNN) -- The short-form video app TikTok has quickly become a key part of popular culture in the US, serving... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 6:17:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 78°
12am 76°
1am 74°
2am 73°