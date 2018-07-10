Study Says Lower Fast Food Wages Mean Higher Taxes for Missouri

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, October 15 2013 Oct 15, 2013 Tuesday, October 15, 2013 1:10:00 PM CDT October 15, 2013 in News
By: Cristina Alexander, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Missouri taxpayers have to pay $146 million every year to cover the cost of fast-food workers who rely on government assistance programs, according to a study from the University of California - Berkeley, which came out Tuesday. In response to the study, Columbia fast-food workers, clergy, and community leaders held a news conference outside Taco Bell on Nifong.

"More than half of industry jobs pay less than a living wage," Reverend Molly Housh-Gordon said. "They force their workers to be on public assistance to meet their very basic needs."

According to Housh-Gordon, 46 percent of Missouri fast-food workers are on a government assistance program. One Taco Bell worker, who works in management, said he only makes $7.70 an hour. James Brown said it isn't enough to support his family.

"Any man or woman working, in society, shouldn't have to survive off of government assistance," Brown said. "As of right now, I don't have health insurance, life insurance, or anything of that nature as far as my family goes."

According to the study, the fast-food industry makes roughly $200 billion a year. It also said the median wage for core front-line workers at fast-food restaurants nationally is $8.69 an hour.    

One Missouri taxpayer said he was surprised by the large amount of taxes he has to pay.

"I guess it never really occurred to me that so many fast-food workers needed social welfare," taxpayer Jon Hummel said. "If you could fix that problem that would obviously save us a lot of money and it could go to other areas of need in the state."

 McDonald's of the Heartland spokesperson Neil Getzlow sent KOMU 8 News a statement about the study. It reads, "As with most small businesses, wages are based on local wage laws and are competitive to similar jobs in that market. We also provide training and professional development opportunities to anyone that works in one of our restaurants. "

In September, protesters in 60 cities across the United States responded to low wages by making their voices heard. One of those protests happened in Columbia at the same location as Tuesday's news conference.

More News

Grid
List

Jaycees fair drops theme deemed too similar to Trump theme
Jaycees fair drops theme deemed too similar to Trump theme
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Officials of a mid-Missouri county fair decided to drop this year's theme over concerns that it... More >>
50 minutes ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Residential home fire ruled as "suspicious"
Residential home fire ruled as "suspicious"
COLUMBIA - A residential fire in northeast Columbia is being ruled suspicious by the Fire Marshal's Division. The fire,... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Commission approves usage of opioid overdose drug in jail
Commission approves usage of opioid overdose drug in jail
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Commission unanimously approved the usage of NARCAN in its county jail Tuesday. NARCAN is a... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Boy who was found in the Lake of the Ozarks dies at hospital
Boy who was found in the Lake of the Ozarks dies at hospital
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died two days after he wandered away from home and... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 10:27:40 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

Mokane appoints new mayor, two aldermen
Mokane appoints new mayor, two aldermen
MOKANE - The Mokane Board of Aldermen appointed a new mayor and two new aldermen Monday night after months of... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 6:13:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

3 drown over the weekend in Missouri lake, pool, creek
3 drown over the weekend in Missouri lake, pool, creek
OSCELOA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have drowned over the weekend in Missouri. The Missouri... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 5:38:00 AM CDT July 10, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Customer who stopped robbery earns praise, says it's part of his duty
UPDATE: Customer who stopped robbery earns praise, says it's part of his duty
BOONVILLE - A convenience store customer who stopped a would-be robber with his own weapon is earning accolades on the... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 9:41:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Trump picks Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Trump picks Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — After days of frenzied lobbying and speculation, President Donald Trump decided on federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 8:32:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Visitors flood local cave amid rescue effort in Thailand
Visitors flood local cave amid rescue effort in Thailand
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, July 7 more than 600 people toured Connor's Cave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Columbia resident finds belonging in her disability
Columbia resident finds belonging in her disability
COLUMBIA - It was a normal day in Megan Stober's American Sign Language class at MU. Her final project... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Tipton Correctional Center inmate accounts conflict with DOC officials
Tipton Correctional Center inmate accounts conflict with DOC officials
TIPTON - The Tipton Correctional Center went on lockdown July 4 after a disturbance broke out among the inmates. ... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature
Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature
COLUMBIA - School district officials in Columbia are moving forward with a new safety feature for local school buildings. ... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:59:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle
Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle
COLUMBIA — Police officers arrested Maurice Kendall Griffith, 41, of Columbia after a home invasion on July 6. Griffith... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Former Missouri high school football star fatally shot
Former Missouri high school football star fatally shot
COLUMBIA — Authorities have detained a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a former high school football star in Columbia.... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:25:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Suspect in shots fired, domestic disturbance arrested
Suspect in shots fired, domestic disturbance arrested
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it has arrested a man who fired several bullets into a woman's car... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 12:29:07 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Kentucky Fried Chicken damaged in fire
Kentucky Fried Chicken damaged in fire
COLUMBIA - A fire caused $30,000 worth of damage at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Worley Street Sunday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescuers free four more boys as operation gathers pace
Thai cave rescuers free four more boys as operation gathers pace
(CNN) -- Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have brought four more boys out of the flooded... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:55:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1pm 94°
2pm 95°
3pm 95°
4pm 95°