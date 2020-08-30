Study shows increase in e-cigarette usage among teens

1 year 6 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 4:00:00 AM CST February 12, 2019 in News
By: Angie Bailey
loading

COLUMBIA - The number of high school seniors using e-cigarettes nearly doubled in just one year.

A new federally funded study says 1.3 million more teens are vaping now compared to 2017.

Traditional cigarette smoking has dramatically declined in the last 50 years because basically anyone who starts smoking already knows it's bad for them.

But now those good numbers are shifting in a dangerous direction because of the popularity of e-cigarettes, particularly, the Juul brand, and the new customers are all too often kids.

"Juuling" numbers are skyrocketing. Some local students say it's happening regularly in the hallways and bathrooms. 

That is, in part, because vaping e-cigarettes often doesn't include the clues of traditional smoking.

Valerie Howard is the Tobacco Control Manager with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, she draws particular attention to the difficulty of identify Juuling. "You can't smell it, you can't see it. You don't have the aerosol that's released from a regular e-cigarette. That's the difference with the Juul."

E-cigarettes can look like an ink pen, a lipstick case or in Juul's case, common USB drive.

Besides how easy it is to hide a vaping device, parents should be worried about the introduction of addiction.

Don Seibert founded Vapenders in response to the growing numbers. "Nicotine is physical and it causes a physical craving but there is all these emotional things that are going on in the teenage mind that you are going to have to deal with or you are not going to be able to solve the problem," Seibert said.

Valerie Howard added, "The adolescent brain is still developing until age 25. So when they use nicotine, that makes their brain more susceptible to addiction. It can also interfere with their learning and attention."

The New England Journal of Medicine, in September of 2018 cited adolescent exposure to nicotine is associated with an increased risk of mood and attention problems. 63% of 15-to-24-year-olds surveyed did not know there was any nicotine in Juul pods. However, Juul pods have the nicotine equivalent of an entire pack of cigarettes.

The problem among kids is so bad now, the surgeon general declared it an epidemic, and the FDA is already looking at ways to help addicted teens.

Jerome Adams, the current U.S. Surgeon General said, "Shockingly, at least to me as a parent, at least a third of youth who have ever used e-cigarettes, have used marijuana in them."

More than 3.6 million middle schoolers and high school students are currently using e-cigarettes.

E-cigarette use, from 2017 to 2018, increased 78 percent among high school students and 48 percent among middle school students.

There are some new studies that show vaping helps adult smokers wean themselves off of smoking traditional cigarettes, but the opposite is true when it comes to teenagers. If they start vaping young, they're four times as likely to move on to regular cigarettes.

Yale Health researchers who study the health effects of vaping and e-cigarettes found Juul accounted for 72 percent of the e-cigarette market. The same researchers also revealed vaping devices have not been proven to help adult smokers quit smoking. Moreover, vaping increases the risk a teen will smoke regular cigarettes later.

Which may be one reason why 80% of 15-to-24-year-olds, who try Juul continue using the product.

In April of 2018 six public health organizations urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the federal agency charged with regulating e-cigarettes, to take action to prevent "Juul-ing" by young people. The group urged the FDA to act to suspend internet sales of Juul until stronger regulations can be put in place to prevent online purchases by young people and to increase enforcement of restrictions against e-cigarette sales to minors in brick-and-mortar stores. It also encouraged the FDA to advance the deadline (currently set for 2022) for determinations of whether existing e-cigarette products may remain on the market.  

In April 2018, the FDA announced a nationwide, undercover operations to identify and intervene with retailers that sell e-cigarettes to minors, set restrictions against third-party resale of Juuls on the popular shopping website Ebay, and detail requests for information from the manufacturer of Juul to aid FDA efforts to prevent Juul-ing by young people. 

For more information, check out Tobacco Free Kids and there are multiple studies done by the State of Missouri showing the specific numbers of how youth here are using tobacco.

Some of the possible warning signs for e-cigarette use and other tips can be found online. 

More News

Grid
List

This 7-year-old boy held a heartbreaking memorial for Chadwick Boseman, who played his favorite superhero
This 7-year-old boy held a heartbreaking memorial for Chadwick Boseman, who played his favorite superhero
(CNN) -- When 7-year-old Kian Westbrook learned that Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played his favorite superhero, had died, he... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 6:52:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in News

CPS to hold special session Monday to vote on method of learning
CPS to hold special session Monday to vote on method of learning
COLUMBIA - The Board of Education for Columbia Public Schools is meeting Monday afternoon for a special session to determine... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 4:38:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County five-day average climbs to 93.4
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County five-day average climbs to 93.4
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in News

4 people shot at Kansas City nightclub where past mass shooting happened
4 people shot at Kansas City nightclub where past mass shooting happened
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —Four people were shot and injured early Sunday morning at a Kansas City nightclub that was... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 12:04:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in Continuous News

One dead after fatal crash in Columbia
One dead after fatal crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred on I-70 Saturday night. ... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 11:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2020 in Continuous News

Suspect in custody after shooting 2 St. Louis officers
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 St. Louis officers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) — Authorities report that a suspect shot two St. Louis police officers who were responding... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 10:20:00 AM CDT August 30, 2020 in Continuous News

1 dead in Portland after protestors and Trump supporters clash
1 dead in Portland after protestors and Trump supporters clash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —Police report that one person was fatally shot in Portland Oregon, as Black Lives matter and a... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT August 30, 2020 in Continuous News

MU students react to record daily increase in COVID-19 cases
MU students react to record daily increase in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA– After Boone County saw a record daily increase in COVID-19 this weekend, some MU students have concerns. Boone... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 8:30:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Lake of the Ozarks's 32nd annual Shootout draws large crowds
Lake of the Ozarks's 32nd annual Shootout draws large crowds
SUNRISE BEACH – Neither rain nor the COVID-19 pandemic prevented crowds from gathering to watch the 32nd annual Shootout at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 4:37:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Missouri cancels practice to stand up to racial inequality
Missouri cancels practice to stand up to racial inequality
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Football players from Missouri have joined other college athletes in a push to end racial... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 3:47:02 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Boone County Electric Cooperative restoring power in Louisiana
Boone County Electric Cooperative restoring power in Louisiana
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Electric Cooperative sent 10 linemen and five trucks to DeRidder, La. Saturday morning to assist... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:43:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

UPDATED: Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
UPDATED: Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a shooting near 10th and Broadway Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene around... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 10:15:00 AM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 coverage: 131 new cases in Boone County marks single day record
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: 131 new cases in Boone County marks single day record
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines
CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released new spectator guidelines Thursday for Friday's football games. The plan is to have... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 10:43:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther, dies at 43
Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther, dies at 43
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 9:38:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Check out updates... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Welcome to Week 1 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week has the Warrensburg Tigers travelling to Adkins... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:21:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches
JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches
JEFFERSON CITY - Students had to get used to a new normal after starting the fall semester on Monday. One... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 73°
1am 70°
2am 69°
3am 68°