Study shows men affected more by memory loss than women

COLUMBIA - A new study shows men are more vulnerable to memory loss than women.

Doctor Clifford Jack at the Mayo Clinic along with several other researchers released the new conclusion earlier this week.

The research followed 1,246 "cognitively normal" participants during March 2006 to October 2014. 1,209 of the participants were between the ages of 50-95 years old.

"Memory was worse in men than women overall, and more specifically beyond age 40 years," the report stated.



The local Alzheimer's Association says it has different facts.

Alzheimer's Association of the Greater Missouri Chapter Executive Director Jessie Kwantamdia said her organization's research shows women are more affected.

"Of the 5 million Americans with Alzheimer's disease, over 3.2 million are women," Kwantamdia said. "So two-thirds of the population with Alzheimer's are women."

She also said women 65 and older have a 1 in 6 chance in developing the disease where as men have a 1 in 11 chance.

According to Kwantamdia, Alzheimer's research is still trying to find a cure and preventive methods.

"We see more women than men with the disease, we see more women as caregivers," Kwantamdia said.

Those affected with Alzheimer's and their families can take advantage of support groups to help them through such a difficult disease.

