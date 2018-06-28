Study shows Missouri day cares have low rankings

COLUMBIA - Missouri is struggling when it comes to providing quality childcare services.

A study from Child Care Aware of America shows the Show-Me State is 33rd in the United States.

The study looked at factors like child development training for workers, child abuse prevention and emergency preparation.

According to the study, Missouri either partially, marginally, or did not meet the standards of 6 of the 10 categories, including:



• A comprehensive background check is required, using fingerprints (partially met)

• Requiring child-care center directors to have a bachelor's degree or higher in early childhood education or a related field (partially met)

• Requiring child-care center providers to have 24 hours or more of annual training in specific topics (partially met)

• Requiring child-care center providers to have an orientation and initial training in specific topics (marginally met)

• Requiring child-care centers to plan learning activities that address specific developmental domains (marginally met)

• Requiring lead teachers to have a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential, college courses in early childhood education or an associate degree in early childhood education or a related field (does not meet)

Despite the low ranking, some childcare facilities are working to change that.



Big Steps Early Learning Center owner Amie Teel says her facility is different.



"All of our teachers here either have a degree in early childhood education or they are going to school for early childhood education," Teel said, "I do think that is an important criteria for them to grade on and if Missouri is lacking then that is definitely something that I think they should increase the standard for."

The study also shows that Missouri daycares failed to fully meet parental involvement standards.



But a parent of a child who attends Big Steps Early Learning Center said she's aware of her son's progress at the center.



"They let you know all of the milestones they're reaching and if they're doing even better than what they should their age, so they're definitely involved I feel like with the parents," Ashley McCoy said.