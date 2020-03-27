Study shows treating patients with COVID-19 is taking a toll on health care workers' mental health

A new study from China suggests that taking care of COVID-19 patients is taking a toll on the mental health of Chinese health care workers.

Researchers surveyed over 1,200 Chinese health care workers from 34 hospitals who had treated patients that tested positive for COVID-19.

Nearly half of the health care workers reported symptoms of depression, and 45% experienced anxiety. Additionally, 25 of the health care workers tested said they were suffering from mental distress.

The scientists say interventions promoting mental well-being in health care workers exposed to the virus need to be implemented immediately.