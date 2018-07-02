Study Suggests More Alcohol Radio Ads Reaching Minors

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An alcohol industry watchdog group says radio advertisements for alcoholic drinks are reaching a disproportionally large number of minors. The findings are in a new report from the Center on Alcohol Marketing and Youth at Georgetown University. The group says about 36 percent of alcohol radio ads were placed on shows that are "youth oriented," meaning that audience had a higher concentration of listeners between the ages of 12 and 20. Beer Institute President Jeff Becker says that brewers do not violate the beer industry's voluntary guidelines. The rules say beer ads should reach a listening audience in which people younger than 21 compose no more than 30 percent of the total.