Study: Teenage Milestones Matter

The study was done by Students Against Destructive Decisions. It says that parents must pay special attention to the milestone events in their teenagers' lives such as graduations or first dates. It says teens whose parents don't pay much attention to those occasions are more likely to engage in high-risk behavior than teens whose parents are attentive. And the research shows nearly half of high school teens say their parents are inattentive to their important milestones. For example, it found 21% of teens who said their parents didn't give much attention to significant events reported being depressed, compared with 11% of teens who were given high attention.