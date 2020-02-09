Sturgeon Fund Raiser

What would you do if you went to the doctor for the flu and your doctor told you had cancer? Then, to top it off, that the best treatment for you is to remove your stomach and connect your lower intestine to your esophagus directly. Well that's Mark Bailey has had to deal with. But the biggest blow was yet to come, as Bailey found out his insurance wouldn't cover this expensive surgery.

But that's where his kindly neighbors in the small town of Sturgeon came in to play. They hosted a BBQ Benefit Saturday to help him out.

"I actually had nothing to do in the planning of this. This was a group of friends that got together and wanted to do something nice for him and help my family. I can't express how thankful we are for everything that his friends and family are doing for him," stated his son Jacob Bailey.

"Several people just stepped forward when they found out we were going to do this and offered to donate items, and a group of us met every week and went through what we were doing," said friend Cheryl Lahue.

The town took two months to plan the Barbecue and almost everyone helped out.

"We all just got together every week had meetings and everyone just worked real for this," added friend Mike Lahue.

His family was really appreciative of the effort put forth by their neighbors.

"It's just nice to see how the community friends and family can get together and help somebody out," continued Jacob, "I mean I know my Dad would love to be out here for anyone of his friends out here and it's just nice to see how much people care. We're very you know, happy, that everybody's here to do what mark would like to do."

Unfortunately Mark couldn't make the Benefit because he is recovering from the surgery he had a little over two weeks ago.

"This has been kinda a tough week but I know Mark and he's a fighter, we sat out on the patio at Boone Hospital and enjoyed the sunshine," said David Bailey, Mark's brother.

But for now Mark's family and friends are just trying to continue to gain support and keep him in their thoughts.

"It's hard, it's really hard because their like our family even though their our friends, they're our family too," said friend Renee Bradley.

All proceeds are going to the Bailey family. If you would like to make a donation you can make checks payable to the Mark Bailey National Fund and drop them out at any Boone County National Bank.

