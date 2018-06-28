Sturgeon home destroyed by Christmas Eve fire

STURGEON - A home is a "total loss" from an afternoon fire on Christmas Eve.

Crews say the fire started in the attic and then spread throughout the home on East Davis Street. The roof caved in as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

No one was home at the time.

Gale Blomenkamp, assistant fire chief, said the home is a total loss. He said the department will work with the Red Cross or the Salvation Army if the family is in need of help.

"These small communities do a great job of taking care of one another and obviously Boone County Fire District is a part of this community," Blomenkamp said

The cause of the fire is unknown.