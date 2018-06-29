Sturgeon Man Arrested on Charges of Child Pornography

Task Investigators along with Sturgeon Police arrested a Sturgeon man Monday on charges of possession of child pornography.

41-year-old Karl Ball was arrested on suspicion of promoting child pornography in the 1st Degree and the possession of more than 20 photographs or one video of child pornography.

The investigation was triggered on May 9, 2013 when the Boone

County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a report from Microsoft Corp. claiming pornography photographs had been uploaded to their servers from a network that appeared to be in the Mid-Missouri area.

The task force discovered over 1,200 child porn photos and about 20 videos of children engaged in sexual conduct when they searched Ball's home on Monday.

Ball is being held in the Boone County Jail pending the filing of formal charges by

the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Ball was allegedly convicted in 1990 in the state of Oklahoma of sexual offenses against a minor.