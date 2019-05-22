Sturgeon Police Chief voted out by board of aldermen

STURGEON - Sturgeon Police Chief Greg Halderman has been voted out of office by the Sturgeon Board of Aldermen.

The vote happened at a Monday meeting.

A judge ordered the city to reinstate Halderman in February because his firing last year didn't follow proper firing procedures, according to court documents.

In February, Halderman was accused of inappropriate behavior and alcohol abuse and Sturgeon's aldermen voted to fire him. Some said he was unfit to serve.

The judge ruled the city had to give Halderman back pay for the nearly 11 months he was laid off.

Halderman referred KOMU to his lawyers for any other comments due to the ongoing court case.