Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS —A Sturgeon truck driver who caused a crash that killed three people plead guilty in an Indiana courtroom on Friday.

According to the Indiana State Police, 57-year-old Bruce Pollard was responsible for a crash on Interstate 465 last July. The crash killed a mother, her twin daughters and injured several others.

On Friday, Pollard appeared in Marion County Criminal Court to change his plea to guilty, but mentally ill. He is charged with three counts of reckless homicide, one count of reckless operation of a vehicle in a highway work zone and seven counts of reckless driving.

State police said, Pollard did not slow down when approaching traffic in a construction zone. A preliminary probable cause statement filed in Marion County Court said the semitruck was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. According to police, he crashed his semitruck into seven cars, including one driven by mother, Alanna Koons. Koons and her 18-month-old twin daughters were killed in the crash.