Styrofoam waste in river and Eldon yards creates tension
MILLER COUNTY — Neighbors in Eldon are angry that they're finding styrofoam waste in their yards.
Multiple properties off of Mount Carmel Road in Eldon have mysterious waste all throughout their lawns. The neighbors say it is coming from Copher Enterprises, a local business up the street.
Shawn Kobar, a resident of Eldon, said that this impacts more than just their homes. He said the styrofoam has gone into Wrights Creek and is contaminating the water along these properties.
“This is just terrible,” said Kobar. “I mean this leads into the Osage River which leads into the Missouri which could end up in the Gulf of Mexico.”
Another neighbor, John Garrison, said this is a selfish thing for a neighbor to do.
“Parties need to be responsible for their actions there’s proper ways to dispose of this stuff and this ain’t it,” Garrison said.
Garrison had to move his livestock so they would not be endangered by the styrofoam waste. He said his family and neighborhood are angry.
The Department of Natural Resources came to check out the styrofoam waste on Monday. On Tuesday, the DNR told KOMU-8 that this investigation is ongoing.
KOMU 8 reached out to Copher Enterprises and they declined to talk.
More News
Grid
List
MONITEAU - Deputies arrested three men in Fortuna during an attempt to locate one person who had active warrants for... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton School District is planning a total makeover for all schools within its system. In a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $65,000 from her... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – When highways narrow at construction zones, interchanges or other bottlenecks, agencies like MoDOT are continuing to encourage drivers... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri cattle farmer charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder shot two brothers from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Frank and Katie Moore celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday. The Boone County couple married in 1944 in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Party will host an event on Wednesday night to look for future candidates. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a local church came under fire for a sermon some felt was transphobic, one local bookstore "talked... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it used pepper spray at a Lincoln University Homecoming Concert... More >>
in
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a kangaroo Monday night who escaped from his home. Troop... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY — Neighbors in Eldon are angry that they're finding styrofoam waste in their yards. Multiple properties... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department reported a 17-year-old missing Monday night. Marie McDonald was last seen on Oct.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Several mid-Missouri nonprofit organizations said they are experiencing “donor fatigue” after the destruction of the May tornado.... More >>
in
KEYTESVILLE - A judge in Chariton County found Tuesday there is probable cause to send James Pleasant’s case to trail.... More >>
in
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor and sheriff will give an update Wednesday into the disappearance of two Wisconsin... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved Tuesday morning a budget amendment for additional and/or replacement outdoor warning sirens. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a former coach who worked at school districts in Fulton and Ashland to three years... More >>
in