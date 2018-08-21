Sub Shop Delivery Driver Robbed on Jackson Street

6 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, August 26 2011 Aug 26, 2011 Friday, August 26, 2011 12:46:59 PM CDT August 26, 2011 in News
By: Matt Moreno

COLUMBIA - Just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Columbia Police Department responded to a robbery on the 500 block of Jackson Street.

Police said a Sub Shop delivery driver was reobbed by a black male holding a baseball bat.

Police said the suspect demand money from the driver and got away with an undisclosed amount. The victim was not injured and the suspect reportedly fled on foot. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 573-874-8477 

