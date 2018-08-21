Sub Shop Delivery Driver Robbed on Jackson Street

COLUMBIA - Just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Columbia Police Department responded to a robbery on the 500 block of Jackson Street.

Police said a Sub Shop delivery driver was reobbed by a black male holding a baseball bat.

Police said the suspect demand money from the driver and got away with an undisclosed amount. The victim was not injured and the suspect reportedly fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 573-874-8477