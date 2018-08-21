Sub Shop Delivery Driver Robbed on Jackson Street
COLUMBIA - Just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Columbia Police Department responded to a robbery on the 500 block of Jackson Street.
Police said a Sub Shop delivery driver was reobbed by a black male holding a baseball bat.
Police said the suspect demand money from the driver and got away with an undisclosed amount. The victim was not injured and the suspect reportedly fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 573-874-8477
More News
Grid
List
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man is due back in court Tuesday to formally learn that he has been charged... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After several meetings regarding Jefferson City’s budget, the city’s budget committee held a public hearing Monday night.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU's campus was more crowded Monday compared to recent years. Freshman enrollment has the highest increase in... More >>
in
LEBANON (AP) — A 31-year-old Missouri teacher was given a suspended sentence in a case of sexual conduct with a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers arrested two men in connection to a Monday shooting on Eastland Circle. Columbia Police officers responded... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Matt Garrett has been named general manager of KOMU 8 and Mid-Missouri’s CW. He has served in the... More >>
in
FESTUS (AP) — A U.S. Army helicopter was forced by bad weather to make an emergency landing at a restaurant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After three weekends in a row of gunfire downtown, this past weekend was relatively quiet in comparison. Since... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A nurse who falsely claimed to provide health care services to Carl DeBrodie pleaded guilty to a... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for attempting to rape a Missouri State... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A couple claims in a lawsuit that a former top lay official in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is investigating why a suburban St. Louis polling place opened 90... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - In wake of the worsening drought conditions throughout Missouri, Governor Mike Parson announced in a press conference... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council members gave the public its first chance Monday night to comment on the budget for fiscal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An electrical fire at a Columbia shop caused about $10,000 in damages Sunday afternoon. The Columbia Fire... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Four people took a golf cart for a joyride Saturday morning, according to the Camden County Sheriff's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police are crediting the public for helping them find the suspect in a sex offense... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative for the U.S., the Trump administration... More >>
in