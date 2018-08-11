Subject of St. Louis' police chief's gun blog post acquitted

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The subject of a blog post by the St. Louis police chief criticizing the city's judges, saying they are too lenient in cases involving gun crimes, has been found not guilty.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 18-year-old was acquitted Tuesday of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Chief Sam Dotson cited the man's case in the blog post, saying the 18-year-old's bond was $30,000 before later being reduced to $10,000. He was freed with the stipulation that he be monitored with a tracking bracelet.

Dotson said the 18-year-old had ties to gang activity and later violated the terms of his bail for which he was arrested after he was a passenger in a fatal car crash in which authorities say stolen weapons were found in the vehicle.