Submarine Crew to Get a Taste of MU Tailgate

COLUMBIA - When the USS Columbia submarine departed Pearl Harbor in June for a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific region, its supply room held items for a Columbia-MU tailgate and football watch party.

Chair of the Columbia Submarine Committee Anne Moore said boosting crew morale is a priority for the committee, which was appointed by City Council in 1994 to foster the namesake partnership between Columbia and the USS Columbia submarine.

"Crewmembers miss being with their families and watching live sports broadcasts when they are out. And while we can't send them their families, we decided we can send them the supplies for a tailgate and football watch party," Moore said.

Coach Gary Pinkel and Mizzou athletics donated DVDs from the 2010 season as well as door prizes including a signed football and Mizzou sports apparel. Other organizations sent T-shirts, hats, posters and other door prizes.

Since the submarine's mess hall is named Flat Branch Cafe, Moore and Chief of the Boat Don Williams arranged for chefs aboard the submarine to work with Flat Branch Pub and Brewing to adapt recipes to use aboard the submarine. Flat Branch also sent hats and other items to be used as prizes during the tailgate.

Before the Columbia's departure, Williams sent an e-mail expressing appreciation on behalf of the entire crew, saying "things like this really help" in keeping the members' spirits up.