Submarine named for Columbia gets new commanding officer

Photo: United States Navy

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The U.S.S. Columbia, a submarine named after several U.S. cities including Columbia, Missouri, is under new command.

On August 3, Commander Tyler Forrest relieved Commander Dave Edgerton as the commanding officer of the Columbia. At the change of command ceremony, Edgerton offered gratitude for his crew.

"The days when we faced personnel challenges were the days I saw this crew take care of each other and provide support to their shipmates," said Edgerton. "Those were the days we learned humility and we were better as individuals and as a team because of it.”

He added he is confident in the crew's continued success as part of Pacific Submarine Force.

"While I am happy today is a day to celebrate your successes and recognition of your talents, it is truly heartbreaking for me that today is my last day as a part of your incredible command,” said Edgerton. “I will always be incredibly proud to say that I served with you.”

The U.S.S. Columbia (SSN 771), a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, was commissioned in 1995 and built at a shipyard in Connecticut. It was named in honor of Columbia, Missouri, Columbia, South Carolina and Columbia, Illinois.