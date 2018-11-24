Submerged vehicle discovered in Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to a car under water in the Missouri River under the Missouri River Bridge Friday.

The department, along with the Jefferson City Fire Department and the Water Patrol Section of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated to determine how the vehicle got into the water and if a crime had taken place.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was reported stolen from Columbia Friday morning. The Jefferson City Police Department believes the vehicle was abandoned in the river after it was stolen.

In a news release, Captain Doug Shoemaker said that investigators are not ruling out any possibilities.

There was nobody in the vehicle and police do not believe anybody was harmed.

[Editor's Note: The story was updated to include the newest information.]