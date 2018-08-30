Substitute teacher accused of hitting third-graders

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Officials said a substitute teacher won't be allowed back into an Independence district classroom until an investigation into accusations of hitting several third-graders finishes.

Independence schools spokeswoman Jana Corrie said the substitute teacher was asked to leave after allegations surfaced that he struck and shoved several students at Spring Branch Elementary last week.

Corrie said the school's principal has notified the Missouri Division of Family Services. She added the principal has spoken to students in the classroom and to the parents of each child.