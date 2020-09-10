Substitute teachers face uphill battle

COLUMBIA- Substitute teachers in mid-Missouri are another one of the many groups struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keith Elliot is the Missouri and Kansas State Operations Lead for Kelly Educational Services, which helps substitute teachers find jobs.

"We're seeing more and more subs being used to cover full time vacancies," Elliot said.

Kelly is partnered with Jefferson City Public Schools and Southern Boone County School District, as well as many other districts across Missouri.

"Teachers in general are in short supply right now," Elliot said. "And then you couple that with a pandemic where there are concerns about what it's like to get back in the classroom, and that's where you kinda push those things together and we do run into a shortage."

A shortage in teachers comes at the exact wrong time, with many mid-Missouri schools beginning their classwork this week.

A study commissioned by Kelly Educational Services found that 60 percent of substitute teachers nationwide are filling permanent teacher vacancies.

Concerns surrounding COVID-19 have also led to many substitute teachers waiting before returning to work.

"We're seeing some folks saying 'Hey, I still wanna sub, but I'm not gonna do it the first week of school," Elliot said. "We're seeing more hesitancy as opposed to backing out, because we are still seeing folks applying to be a substitute teacher."

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is looking to combat the shortage in teachers by lowering its requirements to become a substitute teacher.

Whereas before the pandemic, applicants needed to have at least 60 hours of college credit before becoming certified, now all they need is a high school diploma and 20-hour training course.

DESE Assistant Commissioner of Educator Quality Dr. Paul Katnik hopes the lower requirements will lead to more people stepping up and applying.

"This, in my mind, is a time for the adults of our state to come together and say we’ve got to do what we can to help get our kids back where they need to be and caught up from whatever we lost back in the spring," Katnik said.