Suburban Kansas City teacher wins education honor

By: The Associated Press

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) - A third-grade teacher from suburban Kansas City has been named the state's top educator.

Linda Glasgow was surprised with the Missouri 2015-16 Teacher of the Year honor Wednesday during a surprise assembly.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says Glasgow began teaching in 1984 and has been with the Blue Springs School District since 1987. During her 30 years in the profession, she's taught students in several grade levels and served in numerous special education roles.

She also works as an adjunct instructor at Graceland University.

She says she knew at a young age that teaching was her calling. The teacher at John Nowlin Elementary School recalled playing school, volunteering to teach younger children at church, mothering her siblings and working at a childcare center in high school.