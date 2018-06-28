Suburban KC teacher is accused of sexual misconduct with a former student

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County prosecutors charged 52-year-old James R. Green Jr. of Blue Springs with six felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Green is a teacher and coach at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District.

Court documents allege that the victim, now 27, was a Smithville High School student when he was sexually assaulted by Green starting in 2005. At the time, Green was a Blue Springs South High School teacher and swim coach.

The North Kansas City School District says Green is on administrative leave.

Online court records don't show whether Green has an attorney.