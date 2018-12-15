Suburban St. Louis man charged in fatal 2015 shooting

By: The Associated Press

BERKELEY (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in the middle of a street last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Joseph Cooper was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 45-year-old Ehrman "Lonny" Davis IV.

Charging documents say Cooper confessed to shooting Davis with a shotgun in October 2015 in Berkley, the suburb where both men lived.

Cooper is jailed on $500,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.