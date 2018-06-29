Suburban St. Louis Man Wins $1.15 Million

BLACK JACK (AP) - Nearly two months after picking a winning lottery ticket, a suburban St. Louis man has claimed his prize.

The Missouri Lottery says Larry Lacey of Black Jack has presented the winning Lotto ticket from the Feb. 15 drawing. Lackey took the ticket to the St. Louis Lottery office on March 31.

He purchased the ticket at Black Jack Firestone, using Quick Pick to select the winning numbers: 7, 8, 11, 16, 18 and 40.

Lottery officials say that two winning tickets were sold for the Feb. 15 drawing, so the winners split the $2.3 million jackpot. The other ticket was sold at Larry J's in St. Louis and was claimed by a man from Illinois in February.