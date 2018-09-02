Suburban St. Louis Officer Found Dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis police officer is dead after apparently shooting himself in a car discovered in St. Louis city.

The body of 23-year-old Jerard Bradley was found around noon Monday. A gun that he owned was found in the car beside him. Bradley was off-duty at the time.

Police believe the shooting was self-inflicted and were not searching for any suspects.