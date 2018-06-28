Subway Deposit Bag Stolen from Employee

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a robbery outside of Subway on Forum Boulevard Tuesday morning. According to police, a female Subway employee was walking a bank deposit from the restaurant to the US Bank across the street, when a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows pulled up next to her.

The driver took the deposit bag from her and drove away, heading north on Forum Boulevard towards Stadium Boulevard.

The employee was not injured.

The driver is a white male in his late 20s or early 30s with dark hair.