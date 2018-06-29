Subway Restaurant Chain Expands Partnership With Carl Edwards

MILFORD, CT -- Subway restaurant chain, the world's largest restaurant chain, has expanded its successful partnership with Carl Edwards and Roush Fenway Racing from the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Ford Fusion in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series for three races in 2011 to six races starting in 2012. The multi-year partnership also includes four additional races as a major associate sponsor and becoming the Official Training Restaurant of Carl Edwards and Roush Fenway Racing.

"Carl has been a fan of our brand and our sweet onion chicken teriyaki sandwich for a long time," said Tony Pace, Sr. Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund. "He and Roush Fenway Racing are great partners and proven winners. We look forward to Carl chasing his goal of a championship in 2012."

The first race this year for the No. 99 Subway Ford will be March 4 in the Subway Fresh Fit 500TM at Phoenix International Raceway; returning to the track March 25, at Auto Club Speedway; June 3, Dover International Speedway; July 7, Daytona International Speedway; Sept. 2, Atlanta Motor Speedway; and Oct. 7, at Talladega Superspeedway.

"The restaurant brand and their Fresh Fit menu provides me with the opportunity to promote my healthy, active lifestyle," stated Edwards. Edwards will again be featured in the Subway restaurant advertising campaigns. The first new on-air ad with Edwards will run during the national television broadcast of the Daytona 500 on February 26 on FOX.