Successful Weekend for Tigers Swimming & Diving in Kentucky

COLUMBIA - It was a successful weekend in Kentucky for the Mizzou swimming and diving team in their tri-meet with SIU and the University of Kentucky.



In the women's 400 yard medley relay, Missouri relay teams took the first and second spot. The relay teams took first and second place. In the 50 yard freestyle, Cunningham took first with a time of 23.32 while Nathanson took third with a time of 23.72.



Shara Stafford took the first place spot in the women's 200 yard IM with a time of 1:59.11, setting a school record in the process. Stafford also placed first in the 200 yard freestyle event with a time of 1:46.85.



In the women's 100 yard backstroke the Tigers notched back to back finishes again with Bouchard placing in first with a time of 55.44 and Cunningham placing second with a time of 56.27. Bouchard also placed first in the women's 200 yard backstroke. In the women's 100 yard breaststroke, Rachel Ripley placed first with a time of 1:05.30 while Rhodenbaugh came in second with a time of 1:05.77.



The Tiger's also enjoyed a successful meet on the men's side. Igor Kozlovskij took first in the men's 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 56.33 while Mark Conroy took the third place spot with a time of 57.68. In the men's 100 yard backstroke, John Higgins took the first place spot with a time of 50.88. The Tiger's swept the top three spots in the men's 200 yard IM with Kozlovskij placing first with a time of 1:51.50, Yaniv Shnaider in second with a time of 1:52.96 and Mack Darragh taking third with a time of 1:54.33.



Eegan Groome placed first in the men's 500 yard freestyle with a time of 4:31.21. Groome also placed first in the men's 1000 freestyle with a time of 9:27.75. Missouri also took second in the men's 400 yard medley relay.

In diving, the women's team swept the top three spots in the 3 meter diving event with Jordan Morcom placing first, Christina Gailey placing second, and Sharon Finn placing third. The women's team also swept the top three spots in the 1 meter diving event with Morcom taking the first place spot, Gailey taking second and Finn taking third.