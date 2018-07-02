Suicidal Jefferson City Man Arrested On Six Charges

JEFFERSON CITY - According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, police responded to a possible suicidal/barricaded suspect on Wednesday, July 18th. Brett Courtney, 42, of Jefferson City was not found until the next afternoon when he was taken into custody. He was wanted for a mental investigation and possessed a loaded 9mm handgun.

The police obtained more search warrants and evidence to directly link the suspect to a sexual assault that occured July 9th only two blocks away from the suspects's home.

Courtney is in custody and has been arrested for the following charges:

attempted forcible rape

forcible sodomy (deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion)

forcible sodomy, count 2

kidnapping

burglary 1st degree

armed criminal action

There is no bond on Courtney, and all charges are felonies.