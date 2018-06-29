Suicide threat backs up traffic on I-70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Officers temporarily shut down both lanes of Interstate 70 at the Providence Road overpass in Columbia Wednesday morning after a woman threatened to jump to her death.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 11:08 a.m. Officers were advised that a female was threatening to jump from the overpass or do harm to herself. She was standing outside the protective fenced in area on the Providence Road overpass when officers arrived.

Columbia Police Crisis Negotiations Team Officer James Blaska and Officer Corey Bowden talked with the woman and convinced her to leave the bridge at 11:47 a.m. The woman, age 71, volunteered to go with police to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officers shut down both east and west lanes of I-70 at approximately 11:17 a.m. to make sure no one else was in harm's way. Officers diverted traffic to the on and off ramps of I-70 at Providence Road. All lanes of traffic on I-70 re-opened for normal traffic just before noon.