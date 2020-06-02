Suing Schools Claim State Spending Less Than Required by Constitution
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An attorney for schools suing the state has put some numbers behind his assertion that Missouri is short-changing schools. Last week, Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan heard arguments on whether the state is meeting a constitutional requirement to spend 25 percent of its revenues on public schools. Attorneys defending the state said Missouri far exceeds that mark by putting at least 35 percent toward schools. Alex Bartlett, the attorney for the suing school districts, claimed the state was falling short but offered no specifics at last week's hearing. Bartlett has now filed a legal brief arguing the state spends anywhere from 2 percent to 22 percent of its revenues on schools. Either way, he says that's not enough.
