Suit Accuses High School President of Sexual Abuse

The lawsuit claims the boy was abused "sexually, physically and emotionally." The suit names Father Robert Osborne, the private school and the Marianist religious order that runs it. The lawsuit said Osborne made "overt and covert sexual contact with" the boy. Osborne tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he was "shocked" to hear the allegation and that he never touched anyone inappropriately. Kirkwood police say a family recently reported a priest at the school gave wine to a minor. Police would not release the priest's name until formal charges, if any, were filed.