Suit against district serving Ferguson kids begins next week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Problems with racial bias have already led to reforms of Ferguson's police department and municipal court. Next week, attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union will argue in federal court that a school district serving Ferguson students also needs changes.

The suit alleges that the Ferguson-Florissant School District's practice of electing school board members at-large makes it more difficult for black candidates to win, and violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

School district attorney Cindy Ormsby says most Missouri districts use at-large elections, and the district believes changing the process would be a setback for black candidates.

The Michael Brown case in Ferguson prompted a Department of Justice investigation that led to significant changes in police and court practices in the St. Louis County town.