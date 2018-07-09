Suit Alleges Guards Made Inmates Fight

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A lawsuit alleges that St. Louis jailers forced inmates to wage "gladiator-style" fights against each other for the amusement of guards.

The suit was filed Friday in federal court on behalf of seven current and former St. Louis inmates of the jail known as the St. Louis workhouse. It seeks an injunction along with punitive damages of $150 million or more.

City officials have not yet commented.

Lawyers for the inmates say guards sometimes offered special privileges, extra food and snacks. In other instances, inmates were threatened with attack unless they agreed to fight.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/OniQuX ) reports that the lawsuit seeks class status to represent all inmates who may have been involved.