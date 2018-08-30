Suit filed in Ferguson police killing moves to federal court

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown's parents is moving to federal court.

The suit against the city of Ferguson, former police chief Tom Jackson and Darren Wilson, the officer who shot Brown, was filed last month in state court. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jackson and Wilson filed to have the suit moved on grounds that it deals with constitutional issues.

Brown, who was 18 and black, was shot by the white officer on Aug. 9, touching off months of unrest.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by Dorian Johnson, who was walking with Brown prior to the confrontation, has also been moved to federal court, also following a request from Jackson and Wilson. That suit claims that Wilson assaulted Johnson, violated his constitutional rights and inflicted emotional pain.