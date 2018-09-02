Suit Filed Over Anti-Affirmative Action

JEFFERSON CITY - A second law suit has been filed over a proposed Missouri constitutional amendment to bar state programs that give preferences based on race or gender. It was filed by Steve Israelite, former executive director of the Jewish Heritage Foundation of Kansas City, and Greg Shufeldt, political director for the St. Louis-based Missouri Progressive Vote Coalition. The suit was filed in Cole County Circuit Court against Secretary of State Robin Carnahan and State Auditor Susan Montee. The Missouri Civil Rights Initiative filed the petition for the constitutional amendment and also is challenging Carnahan's ballot language. The proposed amendment would end gender and race preferences in state hiring, contracting and education. But it would not do so in public housing, education or contracting and would not apply in instances where federal program funds would be lost.