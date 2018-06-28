Suit filed over dispatch of police to wrong place

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A lawsuit claims the deaths of two people in St. Louis could have been prevented if police had not been dispatched to the wrong place.

An apartment resident, 25-year-old Jessica Thompson, and a 32-year-old groundskeeper, Tony Jordan, were shot to death on July 9. Thompson's boyfriend is charged in the killings, which allegedly happened during a domestic dispute.

The lawsuit filed this week by relatives of the victims seeks unspecified damages. It claims that Thompson called 911 about a half-hour before the shootings, but a dispatcher sent officers to the wrong address.

The suit names the police department, the dispatcher, police commissioners and Mayor Francis Slay. A police spokeswoman declined comment.