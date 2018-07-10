Suit Filed Over GOP Caucus Arrest

ST. PETERS (AP) — A lawsuit filed Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union claims that the free-speech rights of a Ron Paul delegate were violated when he was arrested outside a Republican caucus in suburban St. Louis last year.

Brent Stafford of O'Fallon was part of the St. Charles County Republican Central Committee caucus on March 17, 2012, that grew so testy it was canceled. Officials arrested Stafford outside the high school gym where the caucus was held as he tried to gather other supporters of Ron Paul. He was charged with trespassing but later acquitted by a St. Peters municipal judge.

The suit names the city of St. Peters and the arresting officer, Tim Hickey. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Messages seeking comment from the city of St. Peters were not returned.