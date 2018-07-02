Suit: Missouri woman shot in eye with officer's stun gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman is suing St. Louis County and an officer for injuries she sustained when she says she was shot in the eye with a stun gun.

22-year-old Melnique Logan's lawsuit in U.S. District Court in St. Louis alleges the March incident left her with eye damage and at risk for blindness in one eye.

Logan says she was being pummeled by two women as another filmed. After the attackers complied with demands by responding officers to halt the attack, the lawsuit says Logan was shot by Officer Lewis Bouwman with a stun gun after she tried to stop the attackers.

Online court records don't show whether Bouwman has an attorney. A message was left Tuesday with the St. Louis County counselor, whose office represents the county in legal matters.