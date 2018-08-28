Suit: Missouri woman shot in eye with officer's stun gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman is suing St. Louis County and an officer for injuries she sustained when she says she was shot in any eye with a stun gun.

Twenty-two-year-old Melnique Logan's lawsuit in U.S. District Court in St. Louis alleges the March incident left her with eye damage and at risk for blindness in one eye.