Suit targets St. Louis horse-drawn carriages

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An animal rights group has filed suit in St. Louis to try to restrict the use of horse-drawn carriages.

The St. Louis Animal Rights Team is suing the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the group says the horse carriage business falls under the vehicle-for-hire code, which the taxicab commission oversees in the city and St. Louis County.

The lawsuit comes after City Health Director Pam Walker proposed a ban on carriage rides, citing her own encounter with a horse that was breathing hard after completing a ride.

Walker later said she lacked the authority to enforce a ban.