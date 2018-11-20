Sullivan Man Found Guilty for Filing False Tax Returns and Theft

UNION, Mo - A Sullivan man has entered a guilty plea to three felony counts of filing false Missouri income tax returns for the years of 2007, 2008 and 2009 and two felony counts of theft.

Richard L. Miller was found guilty after a 14-month joint investigation between the Missouri Department of Revenue's Criminal Tax Investigation Bureau and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. Miller was convicted of obtained through deceit more than $230,000 from a Franklin County woman whom was duped into supplying operating capital for a nonexistent business.

Miller was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing or theft in excess of $25,000, five total years on a lesser stealing charge and three counts of filing false tax returns.

But the judge placed Miller on five years of supervised probation and a restitution hearing is scheduled for December 18 in Franklin County Circuit Court with prosecuting attorney Robert E. Parks.