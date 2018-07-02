Summer Art Camp Brings out Children's Creativity

COLUMBIA - A summer art camp called "Design with Style" enriches young artists who want to learn graphic design.

Chalk, watercolor and paper are often ways children express their imagination. In a fun and relaxed atmosphere, 19 children aged between 10 to 13 enjoyed a learning tour of arts with the program. Monday was the first day of the event, and the young campers were exited to explore the value of art with their new friends.

The Columbia Art League presented the event with the hope to enrich young artists with a taste of the arts of design, which included graphic design, texile, and interior design. The quality art instruction was designated to take full advantage of the original artwork by local artists and bring out the artistic strengths of each child. The event also provided young campers with hand-on experiences to create their own logos, furniture and dream room designs.

In addition to the classroom setting, the camp also featured a tour to the Gallery of the Columbia Art League. Children were encouraged to give presentations about the art works that impressed them.

Chalice Richardson was the Assistant Educators designated by the C.A.R.E. Program of Parks and Recreation of City of Columbia. She was very happy to see what the kids learned with the event.

"The program lets kids show their talents in the way they want to, and that is important for the inspiration for artists," Richardson said.

The summer camp has been popular with young art lovers and their parents. Patty Groening, Education Director of Columbia Art League, had been working hard to make the program available for more children. "In addition to an educational event, it also enhances children's communication skills with others. It is also a social event," Groening said.