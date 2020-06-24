Summer camps expanding under new COVID guidelines

By: Parker Rehm, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA — Summer camps in Boone County are already looking different this year.

Boone County health officials moved into step three of phase two of the reopening plan Tuesday.

The plan doubled the maximum capacity for child care and summer camps —but not everyone is taking advantage of the increased capacity. 

Camp CoMo Kidz in Columbia is keeping its numbers small. 

"The current order did increase the numbers to fifty," said Erika Coffman, activity and recreation director for the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.  "But based on our numbers... we're going to stay inside the 23-25 range of kids to manage restrictions and the things we have to apply to moving forward."

Registration is full for the 2020 term, something that the Boone County Health Department is aware of.

"When you have a group of kids, it's unlikely to expect a group in a daycare or a day camp for those children to social distance so what we do to keep them safe is we make the groups a controlled size," Michelle Shikles, Public Health and Human Services promotions supervisor, said. "We started as small as we thought was safe and as we felt conditions improve we made those groups larger but they were still limiting the size to protect the children."

Camp CoMo Kidz is incorporating games to help adhere to guidelines created by the local health order and is watching closely.

There is no word what the future holds but for now the kids at Camp CoMo Kidz are going to remain in small ranges unless data proves otherwise, Coffman said.

