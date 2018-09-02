Summer classes begin for Columbia public schools

COLUMBIA - It's back to school for some Columbia children as the first day of summer school kicks off Monday.

Battle High School has over six hundred students enrolled for the summer session. Assistant Principal Josh Johnson said summer school has real benefit for those participating.

"Summer school is divided into two types of courses: credit recovery and credit advancement. Credit advancement classes include PE, health, art class, and other things that allow them to free up their schedules and move ahead," Johnson said.

CPS also offers both fee-based and tuition-free programs for students entering grades kindergarten to eighth grade this summer.

According to CPS, pickup and drop-off locations are determined by students' home address.

Students residing in the Blue Ridge Elementary* attendance areas are assigned to attend Elliot Battle Elementary School.

Students residing in the Derby Ridge Elementary* attendance area are assigned to attend Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School.

area are assigned to attend Students residing in the Fairview Elementary* attendance area are assigned to attend Beulah Ralph Elementary School .

Students residing in the Grant Elementary* attendance area are assigned to attend Rock Bridge Elementary School .

Students residing in the Parkade Elementary School* attendance area are assigned to at attend Paxton Keeley Elementary School .

Students residing in the Russell Boulevard Elementary School* attendance area are assigned to at attend Mill Creek Elementary School.

Summer classes for Columbia Public Schools will go until Thursday, June 28th.